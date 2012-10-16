Russia FinMin sees 10 pct alcohol, tobacco tax hikes from 2016

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry proposes to raise excise duties on alcohol and tobacco at a slower pace after 2015 compared to the planned rate for the next three years, the Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov said on Tuesday.

“We propose to increase ... by 10 percent per year after 2015,” Shatalov told reporters, adding the planned slowdown is aimed to even out the tax regime within Russia’s cutoms union with Belarus and Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)