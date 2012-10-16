FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia FinMin sees 10 pct alcohol, tobacco tax hikes from 2016
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Russia FinMin sees 10 pct alcohol, tobacco tax hikes from 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry proposes to raise excise duties on alcohol and tobacco at a slower pace after 2015 compared to the planned rate for the next three years, the Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov said on Tuesday.

“We propose to increase ... by 10 percent per year after 2015,” Shatalov told reporters, adding the planned slowdown is aimed to even out the tax regime within Russia’s cutoms union with Belarus and Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.