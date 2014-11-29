Owner of Russia's TCS says may delist shares from London - RIA Novosti

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, the owner of consumer credit group TCS, said he may opt to delist the company shares from the London Stock Exchange after they lost more than 80 percent in a year.

A spokeswoman for TCS confirmed comments made by Tinkov and reported by RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday

“If the shares will behave just like they do now, we leave the right to delist it and make the company private,” Tinkov said.

TCS placed its shares in London in October 2013, in an initial public offering (IPO), which valued the business at $3.2 billion - or an estimated five times book value. Some analysts said it was overvalued despite the company’s dynamic growth.

TCS’s global depositary receipts, or proxy shares, fell more than 80 percent since the IPO, hit by a new consumer credit law in Russia and on general risk aversion related to Russian assets due to Moscow’s standoff with the West over its role in Ukraine.

“We will very actively follow the situation during the next year. And if there is a need (to delist) we will make such a decision, I will make such a decision,” Tinkov was quoted as saying.

After the IPO, Tinkov remained majority owner with a stake of 50.9 percent. Goldman Sachs, Baring Vostok, Vostok Nafta and Horizon Capital retain stakes of 4.5 percent, 2.9 percent, 4.8 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)