FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Owner of Russia's TCS says may delist shares from London - RIA Novosti
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 29, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Owner of Russia's TCS says may delist shares from London - RIA Novosti

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, the owner of consumer credit group TCS, said he may opt to delist the company shares from the London Stock Exchange after they lost more than 80 percent in a year.

A spokeswoman for TCS confirmed comments made by Tinkov and reported by RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday

“If the shares will behave just like they do now, we leave the right to delist it and make the company private,” Tinkov said.

TCS placed its shares in London in October 2013, in an initial public offering (IPO), which valued the business at $3.2 billion - or an estimated five times book value. Some analysts said it was overvalued despite the company’s dynamic growth.

TCS’s global depositary receipts, or proxy shares, fell more than 80 percent since the IPO, hit by a new consumer credit law in Russia and on general risk aversion related to Russian assets due to Moscow’s standoff with the West over its role in Ukraine.

“We will very actively follow the situation during the next year. And if there is a need (to delist) we will make such a decision, I will make such a decision,” Tinkov was quoted as saying.

After the IPO, Tinkov remained majority owner with a stake of 50.9 percent. Goldman Sachs, Baring Vostok, Vostok Nafta and Horizon Capital retain stakes of 4.5 percent, 2.9 percent, 4.8 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.