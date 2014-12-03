FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's TCS declares interim dividend of $0.303 per share
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's TCS declares interim dividend of $0.303 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russian consumer credit group TCS said on Wednesday its board had adopted a new dividend policy and declared an interim dividend of $0.303 per ordinary share, the same amount for one global depositary receipt.

TCS also said the total dividend payment would reach $55 million. The dividend is expected to be paid on Dec. 17.

“Payments of dividends would be made provided that the management can reasonably anticipate that TCS Bank’s N1 capital adequacy ratio would remain ... at or above 14 percent,” the bank said in a statement.

TCS, founded by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, focuses on Russia’s regions, where it delivers credit cards by courier.

Last week, TCS said it planned to pay dividends of 3 billion roubles ($55 million) by the end of the year and added that it retained its previous profit guidance of 2.9 billion to 3.4 billion roubles for the full year. (1 US dollar = 54.5000 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
