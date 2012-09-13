Russia's TCS raises $250 mln via three year Eurobond

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS), a mid-sized Russian lender, raised $250 million in a three-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal with a 10.75 percent coupon, inside the initial guidance, the bank said on Thursday.

The lender was initially planning to raise around $200 million but increased the volume to meet demand from Russia, Europe and Asia.

TCS, which operates online without its own branches and has a focus on credit cards, is controlled by its founder Oleg Tinkov who holds a 63.2 percent stake.

The rest is split between private equity firms Vostok Nafta and Baring Vostok, along with Goldman Sachs and TCS’s management. On Thursday, the bank said it plans to use proceeds from the deal to expand its credit card portfolio.

Oliver Hughes, president with TCS bank, told Reuters the lender had no immediate plans to top up the issue. Alfa Capital Markets, Citigroup and JP Morgan acted as joint lead managers for the deal, while Promsvyazbank was a co-manager.

In April 2011, TCS, ranked among Russia's top 120 banks by assets, raised $175 million via a three-year Eurobond carrying an 11.5 percent coupon.