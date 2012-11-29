FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's TCS raises $125 mln via Eurobond issue
November 29, 2012 / 3:07 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's TCS raises $125 mln via Eurobond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS), a mid-sized Russian bank, raised $125 million via a subordinated Eurobond issue, which will help the fast-growing lender to support its capital, one of arrangers told Reuters on Thursday.

The issue, maturing in June 2018, was priced with a yield of 14 percent.

Albert Sagiryan, managing director at Goldman Sachs Russia, said demand for the offering exceeded $150 million, adding that investors were split between institutional investors, private banks and Russian accounts.

Russian borrowers raised almost $50 billion from Eurobond sales in 2012, double what they raised last year, benefiting from investor appetite for emerging market investments. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

