MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian consumer lender TCS Group said on Wednesday it offers to buy back $200 million worth of its Eurobonds maturing in 2018.

The bank will stand ready to buy Eurobonds back between May 31 and June 8, paying 110.75 percent of the papers' nominal value. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)