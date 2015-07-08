FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's TCS Group says buys part of Svyaznoy Bank's loan portfolio
July 8, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's TCS Group says buys part of Svyaznoy Bank's loan portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russian consumer credit firm TCS Group said on Wednesday it had bought an additional part of the credit card loan portfolio of Russian bank Svyaznoy Bank.

The bank said in a statement on the London Stock Exchange, where its shares are listed, that the deal was closed in early July.

It did not disclose the size of the loan portfolio it had bought or the amount it had paid but added that the purchase followed an earlier agreement to transfer a separate part of Svyaznoy’s credit card loan portfolio.

“We decided to continue expanding our loan portfolio inorganically by adding a new share of Svyaznoy Bank’s credit card portfolio with a good risk-return profile,” said Oliver Hughes, chief executive of Tinkoff Bank, one of TCS’s businesses. “We expect this addition to become yet another growth driver for our business in the very short run.” (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

