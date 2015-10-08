FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Tinkoff Bank buys 3.33 bln rouble credit card portfolio from Svyaznoy Bank
October 8, 2015

Russia's Tinkoff Bank buys 3.33 bln rouble credit card portfolio from Svyaznoy Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Russian consumer credit firm TCS Group said on Thursday that Tinkoff Bank had bought an additional part of Svyaznoy Bank’s credit card portfolio worth a total of 3.33 billion roubles ($53.27 million).

In total, Tinkoff Bank, which is part of TCS Group, has now bought 6.43 billion roubles worth of Svyaznoy Bank’s credit card portfolio, TCS said in a statement on the London Stock Exchange, where its shares are listed. ($1 = 62.5100 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning)

