Russia's TCS Group: could buy loan portfolios worth up to 20 bln roubles
September 17, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's TCS Group: could buy loan portfolios worth up to 20 bln roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAZAN, Russia, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The controlling shareholder of Russian consumer credit firm TCS Group said on Thursday that the company could buy loan portfolios worth up to 20 billion roubles ($303.9 million) from other banks.

Oleg Tinkov, who also founded the firm, added that TCS wanted to do another deal with Svyaznoy Bank, from which it bought loan portfolios earlier in the year.

He said TCS was unlikely to pay dividends on this year’s financial results and would probably use any profit to boost its capital. ($1 = 65.8180 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

