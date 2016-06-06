FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's TCS Group beats forecasts with 1.9 bln rouble Q1 profit
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

Russia's TCS Group beats forecasts with 1.9 bln rouble Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Russian consumer lender TCS Group made record profits of 1.9 billion roubles ($28.9 million) in the first quarter, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The bank also improved its guidance, saying it now expected to make 7-8 billion roubles in net profit this year and to achieve a return on equity of over 25 percent for 2016.

Analysts had expected TCS would make 1.4 billion roubles in the first three months of the year.

TCS is an online provider of retail banking services and also sells insurance. It was founded by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov.

$1 = 65.7200 roubles Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.