Russia's TCS says Q3 net profit falls 27 pct y/y

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian consumer credit group TCS said on Friday its third-quarter net profit fell 27 percent year-on-year to 1.1 billion roubles ($22.2 million), beating analysts’ forecasts.

TCS, founded by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, focuses on Russia’s regions, where it delivers credit cards by courier.

A Reuters survey of seven analysts had forecast that third-quarter net profit at TCS would be 1 billion roubles.

TCS said in a statement that it planned to pay dividends of 3 billion roubles to its shareholders by the end of the year and added that it retained its previous profit guidance of 2.9 billion to 3.4 billion roubles for the full year. (1 US dollar = 49.5570 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Elizabeth Piper)