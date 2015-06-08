FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's TCS says makes 193 mln rouble loss in Q1
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's TCS says makes 193 mln rouble loss in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russian consumer credit firm TCS Group said on Monday it made a net loss of 193 million roubles ($3.45 million) in the first quarter.

TCS, founded and controlled by entrepreneur Oleg Tinkoff, said it deliberately reduced its issuance of new credit cards as part of efforts to build a liquidity cushion.

It made a net profit of 0.4 billion roubles a year earlier.

Russian banks have seen their profits slide because of high central bank funding costs and as an economic slowdown has led to a deterioration in the quality of their loan books.

$1 = 55.9300 roubles Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.