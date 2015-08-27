Russian credit firm TCS returns to profit in Q2

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russian consumer credit firm TCS Group said on Thursday it made 396 million roubles ($5.8 million) in net profit in the second quarter, slightly better than analysts had forecast.

Its profit was down around 70 percent on the same period a year earlier.

Analysts had predicted TCS would make 375 million roubles of profit in the second quarter, following a loss-making first three months of the year.

London-listed TCS is an online provider of retail banking services and also sells insurance. ($1 = 67.8718 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)