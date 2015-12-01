FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's TCS raises 2015 guidance after Q3 profit beat
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's TCS raises 2015 guidance after Q3 profit beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russian consumer credit company TCS Group raised its 2015 profit guidance after beating analysts’ expectations in the third quarter, when it made 0.7 billion roubles ($10.6 million) of net profit, the firm said on Tuesday.

Analysts had forecast the bank would make 457 million roubles of net profit in the third quarter.

TCS said on Tuesday it expected to make full-year 2015 profit of around 1.5 billion roubles, as opposed to previous guidance of 0.5 billion to 1 billion roubles.

In 2016, TCS expects to at least double its profit assuming there are no major disruptions in the operating environment, it said in a statement. ($1 = 66.1725 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.