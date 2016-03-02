FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's TCS makes 0.9 bln rouble Q4 profit, in line with forecast
March 2, 2016 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's TCS makes 0.9 bln rouble Q4 profit, in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian consumer credit company TCS Group said on Wednesday it had made 0.9 billion roubles ($12.26 million)in net profit in the fourth quarter of last year, around 30 percent higher than in the previous quarter.

That was in line with analysts’ expectations for 910 million roubles of net profit in the final three months of last year.

TCS said in a statement accompanying its financial results that it was cautious about 2016 because there were still risks of unemployment and residual income decline due to a challenging macro-economic environment.

It expects to make an overall 2016 net profit of between 3-4 billion roubles, up from 1.9 billion roubles in 2015.

London-listed TCS is an online provider of retail banking services and also sells insurance. ($1 = 73.4300 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
