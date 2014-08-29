FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's TCS says Q2 net profit jumps to 1.3 bln rbls q/q
August 29, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's TCS says Q2 net profit jumps to 1.3 bln rbls q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian consumer credit group TCS said on Friday its second-quarter net profit jumped 3.6 times to 1.3 billion roubles ($35.3 million) from the previous three months, beating analysts forecasts on the back of improved cost of risk.

TCS, owner of Tinkoff Credit Systems, which went public in London in October, also said that first-half net profit declined to 1.7 billion roubles from 2.5 billion roubles in the year-earlier period, against a backdrop of a slowdown in the Russian economy.

TCS, founded and majority owned by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, focuses on Russia’s regions, where it delivers credit cards by courier.

A Reuters survey of seven analysts had forecast that second-quarter net profit at TCS would be 743 million roubles.

1 US dollar = 36.8650 Russian rouble Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Devitt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
