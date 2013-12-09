UPDATE 1-Russian consumer credit company TCS says Q3 net up 22 pct

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian consumer credit firm TCS said third-quarter net profit rose 22 percent year-on-year, driven by growth in net interest income as its credit card lending rose.

TCS, owner of Tinkoff Credit Systems, went public in London in October, raising over $1 billion and pricing its IPO at the top of a target range at $17.50 as investors bet on its ability to capitalise on households’ growing appetite for debt.

The bank on Monday said net profit rose to $47 million in the quarter from $39 million a year earlier, while its net interest income grew 59 percent to $217 million.

A Reuters survey of four analysts had forecast net profit of $47.1 million.

TCS said on a conference call it expects net profit for 2013 as a whole of around $180 million, plus or minus $5 million.

TCS, founded and majority owned by entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, has challenged state-controlled banks and grabbed market share in the high-margin business of consumer credit. The company focuses on Russia’s regions, where it delivers credit cards by courier.

Its shares have fallen 21 percent from the IPO price, having been hit in November by concerns that Russia’s parliament was considering proposals to make it harder for banks which do not have branches to issue credit cards.

However TCS has said the proposed amendments to a consumer credit card bill were not targeted at its use of couriers.