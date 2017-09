MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian credit card supplier Tinkoff Credit Systems will announce on Thursday its intention to carry out an IPO, four financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

In June, the credit card supplier chose Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Sberbank CIB and Renaissance Capital as organisers, a source close to the issue told Reuters previously.

The sources did not give the volume and structure of the deal.