FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Russia's TCS Q1 net profit in line with f'cast at 3.4 bln rbls
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 3 months ago

Russia's TCS Q1 net profit in line with f'cast at 3.4 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian consumer lender TCS Group made 3.4 billion roubles ($60.16 million) of net profit in the first quarter, it said on Tuesday, in line with analysts' forecasts.

TCS Group made 1.9 billion roubles of profit in the first quarter last year.

London-listed TCS said its share of non-performing loans fell to 9.6 percent in the first three months of 2017 from 10.2 percent a year earlier, while its net interest margin rose from 25.4 percent to 26.6 percent.

It added that it had approved an interim dividend of $0.17 per share/per GDR and that it was on track to meet its full-year targets.

$1 = 56.5143 roubles Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.