Anti-monopoly body gets request to buy part of Tele2 Russia-report
October 4, 2013 / 1:19 PM / in 4 years

Anti-monopoly body gets request to buy part of Tele2 Russia-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly service, FAS, has received a request from companies representing Bank Rossiya for permission to buy 50 percent of telecoms operator Tele2 Russia from bank VTB, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

State-controlled VTB bought 100 percent of shares in Nordic telecom Tele2’s Russian business in April for $3.55 billion. Analysts have said they expect VTB to sell the firm on to another party.

A FAS official confirmed two companies had applied but could not name them or the entity they represent.

