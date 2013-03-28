FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MTS, Vimpelcom offer up to $4.25 bln for Tele2 Russia
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

MTS, Vimpelcom offer up to $4.25 bln for Tele2 Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operators MTS and Vimpelcom said on Thursday they had offered to buy the Russian unit of Swedish rival Tele2 for $4.0-4.25 billion, including $1.15 billion of net debt.

In a joint letter to Tele2 Chairman Mike Parton and President and CEO Mats Granryd, the companies expressed interest in acquiring Tele2, with the joint bid seen ensuring regulatory approvals, they said in a joint statement.

“We ... would be prepared to enter into discussions immediately with the aim of being able to conclude a transaction within a short timeframe and hence deliver the sort of transaction certainty we imagine Tele2 would be seeking,” the companies said in the statement quoting their CEOs.

Tele2 said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian unit to Russian state-controlled bank VTB in a $3.5 billion deal, followed by a statement from a unit of Vimpelcom’s biggest shareholder Alfa-Group that it is prepared to make a counter offer.

MTS and Vimpelcom said their offer represented a premium of up to 30 percent compared to the bid made by VTB.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.