VTB says Tele2 acquisition done deal, open to partners

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB said on Thursday its acquisition of Swedish telecoms operator Tele2’s Russian operations was a done deal and it was now open to bringing in strategic partners or financial backers.

“We concluded this deal, it is legally binding, it is done,” said Yuri Soloviev, the first deputy president and chairman of the management board of VTB.

“We would like to keep Tele2 as a whole business ... We will spend some time thinking about strategic development and potential shareholders who would come and give us value. These could be financial, strategic, Russians, outside investors.”

Soloviev declined to comment on plans by A1, the investment arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, to make a counter offer for Tele2.