FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VTB says Tele2 acquisition done deal, open to partners
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

VTB says Tele2 acquisition done deal, open to partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB said on Thursday its acquisition of Swedish telecoms operator Tele2’s Russian operations was a done deal and it was now open to bringing in strategic partners or financial backers.

“We concluded this deal, it is legally binding, it is done,” said Yuri Soloviev, the first deputy president and chairman of the management board of VTB.

“We would like to keep Tele2 as a whole business ... We will spend some time thinking about strategic development and potential shareholders who would come and give us value. These could be financial, strategic, Russians, outside investors.”

Soloviev declined to comment on plans by A1, the investment arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, to make a counter offer for Tele2.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.