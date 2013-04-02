FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MTS, Vimpelcom still interested in Tele2 Russia-source
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 9:20 AM / in 5 years

MTS, Vimpelcom still interested in Tele2 Russia-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters - Mobile phone firms MTS and Vimpelcom remain interested in Tele2’s Russian unit even after the Nordic operator said a sale to Russian state bank VTB was closed.

A source familiar with the MTS-Vimpelcom offer to Tele2 said on Tuesday the pair was still interested in the asset and was considering all options. “MTS and Vimpelcom are being proactive,” the source told Reuters.

MTS and Vimpelcom, ranked first and third on the Russian market, offered $4 billion to $4.25 billion for Tele2 Russia last week, outbidding VTB’s agreed purchase for $3.5 billion.

Tele2 defended the deal, saying it included provisions under which it would for 12 months after closing have rights to half of net cash profits obtained by VTB from certain types of transfers of Tele2 Russia shares and assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.