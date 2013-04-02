FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vimpelcom, MTS say to proceed with offer to Tele2
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Vimpelcom, MTS say to proceed with offer to Tele2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone firms Vimpelcom and MTS said they are still offering to buy the Russian unit of Tele2 after the Nordic company said it had been aware of all options before striking a deal with Russian state bank VTB.

“We plan to proceed with our offer, which we believe offers greater value to the shareholders of Tele2,” said Vimpelcom spokesman Bobby Leach.

MTS and Vimpelcom, ranked first and third in the Russian market, offered $4 billion to $4.25 billion for Tele2 Russia last week, outbidding VTB’s agreed purchase of $3.5 billion.

Tele2 defended the deal, saying it decided to sell the asset to VTB being fully aware of other options and that the deal included provisions under which it would, for 12 months after closing, have rights to half of net cash profits obtained by VTB from a possible re-sale.

“The new provisions of VTB and Tele2 deal do not change our plans. We have a clearly superior offer which is financially up to 30 percent more attractive for Tele2 AB shareholders. It has full financing and regulatory clearance prospective,” said MTS spokeswoman Yelena Kokhanovskaya.

“We are waiting for an answer from Tele2 to our request,” she said.

A spokesman for Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s investment partnership A1, which also offered to buy the unit last week, said A1 was aware of the new details disclosed by Tele2 but declined to make any further comments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.