RPT-Tele2 says deal with VTB for Russian assets is closed

STOCKHOLM, April 2 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said on Tuesday said its deal to sell its Russian unit to banking group VTB was closed and could not be reopened.

“This deal is closed, it cannot be opened up,” Lars Torstensson, group communications director at Tele2 said.

“We are waiting for regulatory approval.”

He said regulatory clearance should be straightforward.

Tele2’s Russian business has become the center of rival offers in the wake of $3.5 billion agreed deal unveiled last week to sell the assets to state-controlled bank VTB.