MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s TGK-1 said first-quarter net profit fell to 2.75 billion roubles ($81.57 million) from 4.64 billion roubles in the year-earlier period, on the back of a decline in electricity prices.

The company supplies power to the city of St. Petersburg and is controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom.

($1 = 33.7117 Russian roubles)