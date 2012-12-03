FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's TGK-1 nine-month net profit down 8 pct
December 3, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's TGK-1 nine-month net profit down 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russian power company TGK-1 , controlled by Gazprom, said on Monday its nine-month net profit was down 8 percent to 3.4 billion roubles ($110 million), hit by decline in electricity prices.

In the same period last year, the company, which supplies power to the city of Saint-Petersburg, had a net profit of 3.7 billion roubles.

TGK-1 added on Monday its revenue stood at 42.4 billion roubles for the period, also down from 43.2 billion seen the same period last year. ($1 = 30.9137 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Katya Golubkova)

