Russia's TGK-1 9-month production up 4.3 pct y/y

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian utility TGK-1 said on Wednesday its nine-month electricity output grew by annual 4.3 percent to 21.6 billion kilowatt hours (kWh).

In the third quarter of the year, electricity production at the company rose by 13.2 percent due to high water content, TGK-1 said in the statement.

The company supplies power to St. Petersburg and is controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom.