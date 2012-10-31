FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's TGK-1 9-month production up 4.3 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 31, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Russia's TGK-1 9-month production up 4.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian utility TGK-1 said on Wednesday its nine-month electricity output grew by annual 4.3 percent to 21.6 billion kilowatt hours (kWh).

In the third quarter of the year, electricity production at the company rose by 13.2 percent due to high water content, TGK-1 said in the statement.

The company supplies power to St. Petersburg and is controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom.

Reporting by Liza Dobkina in St. Petersburg; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.