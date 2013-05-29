FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Tinkoff Credit Systems eyes IPO - sources
May 29, 2013

Russia's Tinkoff Credit Systems eyes IPO - sources

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS), which has Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs as a backer, is talking to banks ahead of a possible initial public offering (IPO), sources said on Wednesday.

The credit card supplier, founded and run by charismatic entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, has been looking for outside sources of funding to grow. Tinkov said in an interview last March that the company could seek funding options such as an IPO in the future.

One banking source said TCS wants to sell 20-25 percent, which could equate to around $200-$300 million. An IPO could be possible at the end of this year or the beginning of 2014, two banking sources said.

