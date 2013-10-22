Russia's Tinkoff prices London IPO at top of range

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov’s consumer credit company TCS priced its London IPO at $17.50 a share, at the top end of a previously-announced range, it said on Tuesday.

TCS Holding Group, owner of Tinkoff Credit Systems, is selling new shares, raising $175 million for the company, while existing investors are also reducing their stakes, raising proceeds of $912 million.

Existing shareholders are Oleg Tinkov and his private-equity backers - Vostok Nafta, Goldman Sachs, Baring Vostok and Ukraine’s Horizon Capital.