FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Tinkoff prices London IPO at top of range
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Tinkoff prices London IPO at top of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov’s consumer credit company TCS priced its London IPO at $17.50 a share, at the top end of a previously-announced range, it said on Tuesday.

TCS Holding Group, owner of Tinkoff Credit Systems, is selling new shares, raising $175 million for the company, while existing investors are also reducing their stakes, raising proceeds of $912 million.

Existing shareholders are Oleg Tinkov and his private-equity backers - Vostok Nafta, Goldman Sachs, Baring Vostok and Ukraine’s Horizon Capital.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.