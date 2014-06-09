FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian consumer credit company TCS says Q1 net profit down 64 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 9, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Russian consumer credit company TCS says Q1 net profit down 64 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russian consumer credit company TCS said on Monday first-quarter net profit fell 64 percent, year-on-year, driven by a slowdown in the Russian economy.

TCS, owner of Tinkoff Credit Systems, which went public in London in October, said first-quarter net profit fell to 362.3 million roubles ($10.54 million) from 1 billion roubles a year earlier, missing analysts’ forecasts.

TCS, founded and majority owned by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, focuses on Russia’s regions, where it delivers credit cards by courier.

A Reuters survey of seven analysts had forecast that first-quarter net profit at TCS would be 969.7 million roubles ($27.6 million). ($1 = 34.3875 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.