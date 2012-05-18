FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's TMK may pay 2011 dividend of 2.7 rbl/share
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 18, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's TMK may pay 2011 dividend of 2.7 rbl/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - The board of TMK, Russia’s largest pipe producer for the oil and gas sector, recommended on Friday a dividend of 2.7 roubles per ordinary share from its 2011 net profit.

The total payout would amount to 2.53 billion roubles ($81.52 million) and is to be approved at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on June 26, the company said in a statement.

Last year TMK, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, recommended a dividend of 0.85 roubles per share.

$1 = 31.0541 Russian roubles Reporting by Polina Devitt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.