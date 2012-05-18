Russia's TMK may pay 2011 dividend of 2.7 rbl/share

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - The board of TMK, Russia’s largest pipe producer for the oil and gas sector, recommended on Friday a dividend of 2.7 roubles per ordinary share from its 2011 net profit.

The total payout would amount to 2.53 billion roubles ($81.52 million) and is to be approved at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on June 26, the company said in a statement.

Last year TMK, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, recommended a dividend of 0.85 roubles per share.