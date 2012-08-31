FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian pipemaker TMK Q2 profit misses poll at $76 mln
#Basic Materials
August 31, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Russian pipemaker TMK Q2 profit misses poll at $76 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian pipe maker TMK, a major supplier to Russia’s oil and gas industry, reported a second quarter net profit of $76 million, falling short of a consensus forecast of $93 million.

TMK said the Q2 net profit included a $26 million foreign exchange loss.

Revenues were $1.78 billion, ahead of a consensus forecast of analysts polled by Reuters, which showed expectations of $1.69 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $290 million, in line with the consensus forecast.

Pipe sales were up 10 percent on the back of increased sales of large-diameter pipes and OCTG pipes for construction of new wells. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
