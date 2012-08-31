UPDATE 1-Russian pipe maker TMK Q2 profit misses poll at $76 mln

* Pipemaker books $26 million forex loss after $31 million gain in Q1

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian pipe maker TMK, a major supplier to Russia’s oil and gas industry, reported a second quarter net profit of $76 million, falling short of consensus forecast of $93 million.

TMK said the Q2 net profit included a $26 million foreign exchange loss, which some analysts included in their forecasts.

UBS had forecast a $72 million net profit including a reversal of a $31 million forex gain booked in the first quarter of 2012, boosting profit for that period to $105 million.

TMK is expected to lose some businesses this year from a planned cut in pipe orders by Gazprom, which is scaling back pipeline construction plans.

Total pipe sales were down year-on-year by 3 percent, the company said.

But in a reflection of increased exploration and drilling by oil producers, core earnings were boosted by a quarter-on-quarter increase in pipe sales by 10 percent, mainly in large-diameter pipes and OCTG pipes for construction of new wells.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $290 million, in line with the consensus forecast.

Revenues were $1.78 billion, ahead of a consensus forecast of analysts polled by Reuters, which showed expectations of $1.69 billion. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)