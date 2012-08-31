FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian pipe maker TMK Q2 profit misses poll at $76 mln
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 31, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Russian pipe maker TMK Q2 profit misses poll at $76 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Pipemaker books $26 million forex loss after $31 million gain in Q1

* Pipe sales up 10 pct quarter on quarter, down 3 percent in H1

* Gazprom scales back pipe purchases, hitting TMK (Adds background on expectations for forex loss, Gazprom demand)

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian pipe maker TMK, a major supplier to Russia’s oil and gas industry, reported a second quarter net profit of $76 million, falling short of consensus forecast of $93 million.

TMK said the Q2 net profit included a $26 million foreign exchange loss, which some analysts included in their forecasts.

UBS had forecast a $72 million net profit including a reversal of a $31 million forex gain booked in the first quarter of 2012, boosting profit for that period to $105 million.

TMK is expected to lose some businesses this year from a planned cut in pipe orders by Gazprom, which is scaling back pipeline construction plans.

Total pipe sales were down year-on-year by 3 percent, the company said.

But in a reflection of increased exploration and drilling by oil producers, core earnings were boosted by a quarter-on-quarter increase in pipe sales by 10 percent, mainly in large-diameter pipes and OCTG pipes for construction of new wells.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $290 million, in line with the consensus forecast.

Revenues were $1.78 billion, ahead of a consensus forecast of analysts polled by Reuters, which showed expectations of $1.69 billion. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.