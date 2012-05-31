UPDATE 2-Russia TMK Q1 net profit flat, beats estimates

* TMK Q1 net $105 mln, Reuters poll forecast $92 mln

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA $277 mln, poll forecast $276 mln

* Revenue $1.66 bln, meets poll forecast

* Co sees Q2 EBITDA flat, pressure in U.S. markets (Adds conference call details, analyst)

By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - TMK, Russia’s largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said on Thursday its 2012 first quarter net profit was flat, and second quarter core earnings would remain unchanged as its U.S. sales could be pressured by imports.

It posted a first quarter net profit of $105 million, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected $92 million, down from $104 million in the year-earlier period.

TMK shares were up 2.53 percent at 1401 GMT, outperforming the broader MICEX index which was up 0.29 percent.

The company, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, said it expected its EBITDA in the second quarter to remain flat against the first quarter.

TMK was bracing for some pressure on the U.S. market, where it generates almost a quarter of its sales volumes through deliveries from their U.S. facilities, the company said.

“The U.S. market may see some uncertainty as distributors are keeping an eye on inventory levels and face increasing imports in both welded and seamless pipe,” the statement said.

“This may put pressure on the profitability improvements the American division saw in the first quarter of 2012.”

The company was cautiously positive on its competitive advantage against importers.

“We’ve seen an increase in imports coming in, particularly from the Asian countries, that were exceeding domestic shipments,” Scott Barnes, chief commercial officer at TMK ISPCO, the company’s U.S. division, told a conference call.

“But there’s never been a lack of competition in the United States,” he said.

The imports from South-East Asia posed no immediate threat to TMK’s U.S. business, as China and other Asian suppliers mainly imported low quality pipes and were hampered by logistics challenges to deliver their products, an analyst said.

“They (TMK) are feeling the market pressure like everyone else, but one can’t say that (imports) have changed the situation for the worse,” said Valentina Bogomolova from Uralsib.

“Overall, they are just getting prepared for a possible decline of pipe prices following a drop in steel prices.”

TMK saw a 5 percent slump in total pipe sales year-on-year to 1.01 million tonnes, including a 16 percent drop of its welded pipe sales to 396 thousand tonnes, mainly due to low Russian demand for large diameter pipes (LDP).

It said its first quarter revenue dropped to $1.66 billion from $1.67 billion a year ago, in line with analyst consensus.

TMK also said its first quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $277 million, above the average $276 million forecast, but less than the $293 million year-earlier result.

The company increased its debt by $145 million to $3.7 billion in the first quarter, but a senior company executive said it was mainly because of the strengthening of the Russian rouble by 9 percent during the period.

“This is primarily the result of appreciation of the Russian rouble against US dollar, since we are maintaining over 40 percent of our debt portfolio in Russian roubles, which is a sensible thing to do since most of our revenues are in roubles,” Vladimir Shmatovich, TMK senior vice-president, told a conference call. (Editing by James Jukwey)