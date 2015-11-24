FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Forex hit pushes Russian pipe producer TMK to net loss in Q3
November 24, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Forex hit pushes Russian pipe producer TMK to net loss in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - TMK, Russia’s largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Tuesday it made a net loss of $74 million in the third quarter due to a $94 million hit from adverse foreign exchange rate moves.

Financial results of TMK, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, have been dented in dollar-terms by the rouble weakening and lower pipe sales in the United States.

For 2015 as a whole, TMK said it expected a decrease in overall pipe sales, revenue and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Its third-quarter revenue was down 21 percent quarter-on-quarter to $917 million, with EBITDA down 27 percent to $125 million. Net debt fell by $238 million from the end of June to $2.6 billion at the end of September.

For the final quarter of 2015, however, the company expects stronger financial results compared with the third quarter, partially due to seasonally higher demand for OCTG - pipes for the oil and gas industry in Russia.

U.S. demand for OCTG will remain low until the end of 2015 as drilling volumes continue to decline, TMK said. It added a gradual recovery of the North American pipe market was not expected until the second half of 2016, subject to oil price growth, increase in drilling volumes and inventory reduction.

Shares in TMK were down 0.3 percent in Moscow, slightly outperforming a 0.9-percent decline in the Metals and Mining index. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
