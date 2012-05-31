Russia TMK Q1 net profit beats estimates

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - TMK , Russia’s largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said its 2012 first quarter net profit rose to $105 million, beating forecasts, and the company sees its core earnings flat in the second quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to post a first quarter net profit of $92 million, down from $104 million in the year-earlier period.

The company, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, said its first quarter revenue dropped to $1.66 billion from $1.67 billion a year ago, meeting analyst consensus.

The company also said its first quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $277 million, above the average $276 million forecast, but less than the $293 million year-earlier result. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)