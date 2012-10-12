TNK-BP to name Slobodin as acting upstream head - sources

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - TNK-BP will appoint its former head of power and gas to run the upstream division after the departure of Alexander Dodds, two sources close to the Anglo-Russian oil venture said on Friday.

Mikhail Slobodin, currently responsible for major projects, managed utility assets for Viktor Vekselberg, one of BP’s local partners in the joint venture, before moving to TNK-BP to run its power and gas division in 2011.

Dodds, the most senior executive to leave the company in an exodus of staff over the past five months, was due to announce his departure from Russia’s third-largest oil firm on Friday.

The sources said Slobodin would serve as caretaker head of the upstream division pending the outcome of discussions on changing the company’s ownership structure.