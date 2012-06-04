FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian court to hear $13 bln lawsuit against BP
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 4, 2012 / 9:45 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian court to hear $13 bln lawsuit against BP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered a new hearing into a $13 billion lawsuit brought against BP by minority shareholders in its Russia’s venture, TNK-BP, over a failed deal between BP and Rosneft, a BP lawyer said on Monday.

The Federal Arbitration Court in the Siberian city of Tyumen has ordered a new hearing in a lower court, lawyer Konstantin Lukoyanov told Reuters. The original suit was thrown out last year.

“Today’s decision casts doubts over the domestic court system’s ability to create a predictable and effective legal environment,” Lukoyanov said, adding it “inflicts substantial damage on Russia’s investment climate”.

The ruling comes amid renewed hostilities between TNK-BP’s co-owners, BP and a quartet of billionaire investors, that escalated last Friday when BP said it would seek to sell its stake after receiving expressions of interest.

A spokesman for the AAR consortium, which represents the shareholder quartet, declined to comment. The group had previously denied being a party to the minority shareholders’ lawsuit against the British major.

The minority shareholders claimed that TNK-BP suffered financial losses because it had been excluded from a planned strategic alliance unveiled last year between BP and Rosneft.

No date for the hearings has been set.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.