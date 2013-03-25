FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TNK-BP's Ryazan refinery unit was affected by fire
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 25, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-TNK-BP's Ryazan refinery unit was affected by fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* No injuries, cause of fire still being assessed

* Plant says oil product supplies restored (Adds detail, comments)

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - A crude distillation unit at the Ryazan refinery owned by Russia’s TNK-BP was affected by a fire late on March 23, the regional Emergencies Ministry said on its web site, while the plant said it had since restored oil product supplies.

The ministry added the fire was doused by fire crews the same day and nobody was injured. The reason for the fire at the plant of TNK-BP, which was taken over last week by Russian state oil company Rosneft, is still being assessed.

The refinery, with capacity of 17 million tonnes a year (340,000 barrels per day), said the plant was now working in “normal mode”.

“All the maintenance works were finished by 1600 (1200 GMT) of March 24,” it said in emailed comments.

“Oil products supply continues as planned.” (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.