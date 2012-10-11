FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TNK-BP head of upstream to leave company-sources
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-TNK-BP head of upstream to leave company-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Highest ranking exec to leave since shareholders fell out

* BP may sell TNK-BP stake to Rosneft, AAR may stay or sell

* Dodds unlikely to join colleagues at Rosneft

* Deputy seen as likely successsor

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The head of upstream at Russian oil firm TNK-BP will leave the company, the highest-ranking executive to depart in an exodus of staff as a potential sell-off by its main shareholders looms, sources close to TNK-BP said on Thursday.

Alexander Dodds joined TNK-BP from ExxonMobil Qatar, where he had served as president, in October 2011. The sources said his resignation would be announced to company staff on Friday.

Senior TNK-BP staff, including its top oil trader and head of mergers and acquisitions, have left the company in the months since BP and its partners in the Russian-British oil company said their 50-50 joint venture was untenable.

Both sides have said they are willing to sell out, though the quartet of Soviet-born billionaires who share control of the No.3 Russian oil producer have also said they would be willing to buy out the British oil major.

Russian state-backed oil firm Rosneft has said it would like to buy out BP and is seeking financing for the deal, likely to be worth a total of $25 billion or more, though a full merger of TNK-BP and Rosneft through a buyout of both partners could be difficult to finance.

Dodds is seen as unlikely to join a steady flow of executives from TNK-BP and BP itself to Rosneft, however. Sources close to TNK-BP said his likely successor was his deputy, Nikolai Ivanov.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.