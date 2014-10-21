Snow plough driver in Total CEO plane crash was drunk -Russian investigators

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The driver of a snow plough involved in a deadly plane crash that killed the chief executive of French oil major Total, Christophe de Margerie, in a Moscow airport late on Monday, was drunk, Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

“At the moment, it is already established that the driver of the snow plough was in a condition of alcoholic intoxication,” said Russia’s Investigative Committee, an agency which answers to President Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)