Snow plough driver denies guilt in Total CEO plane crash -lawyer
October 21, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The driver of a snow plough involved in the plane crash that killed the chief executive of French oil major Total denies he is guilty, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

“He (Martynenko) is in shock. He considers himself guiltless as he followed all the instructions from the dispatcher,” lawyer Alexander Karabanov told Reuters.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Vladimir Martynenko was in a condition of alcoholic intoxication when the snow plough he was driving was in a collision with the private jet carrying Christophe de Margerie. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova,; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

