Putin sends condolences over Total's CEO de Margerie death - TASS news agency
October 21, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Putin sends condolences over Total's CEO de Margerie death - TASS news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences over the tragic death of Total’s Chief Executive Officer Christophe de Mergerie, the news agency TASS cited Kremlin’s spokesman as saying.

“Vladimir Putin has long known de Margerie, had close working relationship with him,” TASS cited Dmitry Peskov as saying.

De Margerie was killed when a business jet collided with a snow plough during takeoff at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport overnight, the company and airport officials said.

“The President highly appreciated de Mergerie’s business skills, his continued commitment to the development of not only bilateral Russian-French relations but also on multifaceted levels,” Peskov said, according to TASS. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

