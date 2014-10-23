FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian prosecutors detain four more suspects in Total CEO plane crash
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Russian prosecutors detain four more suspects in Total CEO plane crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian prosecutors have detained four more Moscow airport workers over a plane crash which killed the CEO of French oil company Total, Christophe de Margerie, the country’s Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

The committee has moved quickly to detain those it says might be responsible for the crash, which killed de Margerie and the crew of his private jet in a tragedy which has done little to improve Russia’s reputation for poor air safety.

But some have accused investigators of jumping to conclusions and trying to find a scapegoat by accusing the driver of the snow plough that hit de Margerie’s plane of being drunk. His lawyer denied the allegations.

The committee said in a statement that prosecutors had detained Vladimir Ledenev, the leading airfield service engineer at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, which was overseeing snow clearing works on the night when the plane hit the snow plough.

They had also detained the head of flights at the airport, Roman Dunayev, dispatcher-trainee Svetlana Krivsun as well as Vnukovo’s dispatcher Alexander Kruglov. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.