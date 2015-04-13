France's Total underlines commitment to Russia with new gasfield

SABETTA, Russia, April 13 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total and Russia’s No.2 gas producer Novatek will launch a gas condensate field in west Siberia in May, a signal of Total’s commitment to Russia after the death of its former head last year.

Christophe de Margerie, Total’s long-serving chief executive who was killed in a plane crash in Moscow last year, was an outspoken critic of U.S. and European sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, a policy his successor Patrick Pouyanne said he agreed with.

Novatek head Leonid Mikhelson said the mid-sized Termokarstovoye gas condensate field should, at its peak, produce 2 billion cubic metres of gas and 700,000 tonnes of gas condensate a year.

This will outstrip output at Total’s Kharyaga project which it is developing in Russia as part of a production sharing agreement with various companies.

Novatek holds 51 percent in the Termokarstovoye project and Total controls the rest.

A Total official told Reuters the gas from the field would be flown to the gas pipeline system of Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom, while the condensate would be processed at Novatek’s Purovsky plant.

Pouyanne said Total remained committed to Russia, which accounts for 10 percent of Total’s gas reserve base.

“There is plenty of oil and gas and gas in particular in Russia. So we came here 10 years ago, it’s a long-term view. There is no reason to change our strategy despite the events,” he told reporters at the Russian northern port of Sabetta, where the companies are building a liquefied natural gas plant.

“There has been a change in management, but I‘m as committed as De Margerie was.”

At the same venue, Mikhelson said Novatek hoped to secure $5 billion from global export credit agencies for its Arctic liquefied natural gas project Yamal LNG by mid-year. Total owns a 20 percent stake in the project.

Pouyanne also said that Total would look into a possible return to Iran once international sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear programme are lifted.

“We had to stop our projects in Iran in 2005, 2006 because of the sanctions. We’ll see what will happen, if the agreement between Iran and international community is signed or not. .”

“If it is signed, Total of course will look into projects in Iran ... Today it is premature. If the diplomacy works, if diplomacy is successful, of course, Total will look at Iran. They have one of the largest reserves of gas.”

Pouyanne said the company had evacuated its expatriate employees from Yemen.

“Today, with the war in Yemen, we put the plants in a safe mode, LNG and oil production. That’s the reality,” he said.

Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Arab allies have been bombing Yemen for over two weeks, hoping to slow the advance of Iranian-allied Houthi militias towards the southern port city of Aden. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Thomas)