MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Monday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Toyota of 18,757 Lexus NX 200, NX 200t and NX 300h cars which had a fault in their braking systems.

The recall affected cars sold after Sept. 11 2014, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)