Blast throws railcar into Russian residence, 13 taken to hospital

MOSCOW, May 9 (Reuters) - An explosion on a freight train carrying chemicals and oil products hurled part of a railcar into a residential block in southern Russia early on Thursday, injuring 27 people of whom 13 were taken to hospital, officials said.

The federal Investigative Committee said 69 railcars carrying sodium chloride, gasoline, fuel oil, propane and other goods derailed following an onboard fire near Belaya Kalitva station in the Rostov-on-Don region, around 1,000 km (625 miles) south of Moscow.

“The blast hurled part of a railcar into the sixth floor wall of a residential block,” the committee said on its website. A criminal investigation has been launched into possible safety breaches. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jon Boyle)