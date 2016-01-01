FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two railway stations evacuated in Moscow after bomb threat -RIA
January 1, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Two railway stations evacuated in Moscow after bomb threat -RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 1 (Reuters) - About 500 people were evacuated from two railway stations in Moscow on Friday after police were tipped off about bombs being planted, RIA news agency cited an emergency services source as saying.

RIA reported that Paveletsky and Kursky stations had been evacuated and said later that no bomb was found at Kursky after sniffer dogs searched the station. It did not say what had happened at Paveletsky station.

Police in Moscow declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

