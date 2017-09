MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Plans to help Russia’s debt-laden airline Transaero, which is being acquired by Aeroflot, will be changed after an attempt to consolidate 75 percent of its shares failed, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Wednesday.

Shuvalov also said he did not rule out Transaero going bankrupt.

Transaero shares were down 11 percent as of 0929 GMT, after Shuvalov’s comments. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)